17:18 GMT +302 March 2017
    A woman carries a California flag during the 4th of July Parade in Alameda, California on Monday, July 4, 2016.

    Over 30% of US Citizens See No Problem in Secession of California

    © AFP 2016/ Gabrielle Lurie
    27931

    18% of American Adults think it would be good for the country if California seceded from the union, while another 13% say California’s departure would have no impact, according to the poll.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A total of 31 percent of US citizens believe that secession of the western US state of California would not have a negative impact on the country, a poll conducted by the Rasmussen Reports company found.

    “A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 18% of American Adults think it would be good for the country if California seceded from the union, while another 13% say California’s departure would have no impact,” the company’s press release said adding that 60 percent of respondent opposed the idea of creating an independent California state.

    Members of the Republican Party are more positive about possible secession of California with 25 percent of them thinking it will be good for the United States and 16 percent saying there would be no impact.

    Only 15 percent of the Democrats supported possible Californian exit from the United States and 10 percent predicted no impact of the secession.

    A total of 21 percent of US citizens believe that states have right to leave the federal republic and form independent countries.

    The company questioned 1,000 people on February 26 – 27.

    The movement for Californian secession from the United States known as Calexit gained momentum after the 2016 US presidential election won by Republican candidate Donald Trump. The majority of Californian citizens voted for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

    California, which previously belonged to Mexico, became a part of the United States after US-Mexican war, which was stated in the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo.

      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Gay old California would then need a gay old president and a tranny wife? I wonder who might be available?
