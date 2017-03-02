Register
12:44 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    President-elect Donald Trump meets with Wilbur Ross at the clubhouse of Trump National Golf Club November 20, 2016 in Bedminster, New Jersey.

    'No Political Experience': Why Wilbur Ross Became US Secretary of Commerce

    © AFP 2016/ Don EMMERT
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11020

    The appointment of billionaire Wilbur Ross to the post of US Secretary of Commerce is fully in line with the new US Administration's policy, Russian political analyst Alexey Zudin told Sputnik.

    Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn arrives at the Trump Tower (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
    The Trump Team's First Loss: Who Was Behind Flynn's Resignation
    In an interview with Sputnik, Russian political analyst Alexey Zudin described billionaire Wilbur Ross's appointment to the post of US Secretary of Commerce as a move which is in sync with the new US Administration's policy.

    The US Senate confirmed Ross's nomination in a 72-27 vote on Monday night. During a Senate confirmation hearing in January, Ross stated that Trump's administration will focus on ending China's unfair trade practices and monitor those of other US partners.

    Ross harshly criticized Chinese steel producers, accusing them of 'dumping' steel onto the global market in order to flush out international competitors. He emphasized that if certain counties do not comply with existing trade rules, they should be punished.

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (R) swears in Wilbur Ross as Secretary of Commerce as his wife Hilary watches, in Washington, DC, U.S. February 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (R) swears in Wilbur Ross as Secretary of Commerce as his wife Hilary watches, in Washington, DC, U.S. February 28, 2017

    Ross pledged to push the US partners to practice fair trade in a more balanced manner than had been permitted in the past.

    The 79-year-old is widely known as a specialist in the restructuring of bankrupt companies. He has a personal fortune of about 2.5 billion dollars, according to Forbes magazine.

    In the 1990s, Ross advised the Clinton Administration on issues of US-Russian trade and helped manage the US-Russia Investment Fund TUSRIF.

    Commenting on this, Alexey Zudin told Sputnik that Ross's appointment further adds to the already emerging trend in the formation of Trump's Administration.

    "The new US Administration has already been nicknamed 'the cabinet of billionaires and generals'. And most of appointments, including the one that has just taken place, confirm this nickname," Zudin said.

    According to him, the selection of Cabinet members can be linked with the personality of President Donald Trump.

    "Most members of Trump's administration have no political experience. In general, the very fact that the new Administration includes generals and billionaires is a highly illustrative thing," Zudn added.

    White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon listens at right as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on cyber security in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Meet Steve Bannon, One of the Most Influential Members of the Trump Team
    The selection process goes beyond Trump favoring his well-heeled peers, according to Zudin.

    From the very beginning, the political analyst said, Trump was an unusual presidential candidate who won in spite of the political establishment of both US political parties — the Democrats and the Republicans.

    "This is why there are only few representatives of the 'political elite' in Trump's team. He deliberately relies on those people who have no political experience, but who have expertise in their field related to their former activity and who have certain personal traits. And it is of paramount importance to Trump," Zudin pointed out.

    Related:

    Vice President Pence Swears in Wilbur Ross as US Commerce Secretary
    US Senate Confirms Wilbur Ross as Trump's Commerce Secretary
    Big Cleanup at State: Tillerson Firing Staffers in Troves
    Trump’s Transition Team to Return 20% of Unused Funding to US Treasury - Pence
    Tags:
    activity, experience, administration, generals, billionaires, policy, appointment, Wilbur Ross, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok