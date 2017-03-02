Register
11:13 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US President Donald J. Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017

    Trump's First Speech to Congress 'Hailed as One of Best Ever'

    © AFP 2016/ JIM LO SCALZO / EPA POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    0 52234

    Reminiscent of Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump's first speech to the US Congress is being hailed "as one of the best ever," former Republican Congressman Michael Patrick Flanagan told Radio Sputnik.

    On Tuesday, President Trump made his first address to both houses of the US legislature. 

    Trump's speech was conciliatory, and he began by referring to Black History Month and recent attacks on the Jewish community. "While we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms," he said.

    "I am here tonight to deliver a message of unity and strength," and "a new chapter of American Greatness" the President declared.

    He spoke of the need to reduce regulation, reform US industry and invest in infrastructure and inner cities.

    "We have withdrawn the United States from the job-killing Trans-Pacific Partnership," and "we will soon begin the construction of a great wall along our southern border," Trump said, referencing two key election pledges.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Martinez Monsivais
    Trump’s New Immigration Order Excludes Iraq From Travel Freeze
    Turning to foreign policy, the President remarked that "America has spent approximately six trillion dollars in the Middle East, all this while our infrastructure at home is crumbling."

    Michael Patrick Flanagan, a former US Congressman and CEO of Flanagan Consulting, told Radio Sputnik that Trump's foreign policy rhetoric echoed that of Ronald Reagan, who also described US policy in the Middle East in terms of US interests rather than "an effort to save the world, or an effort to save the Middle East."

    "He didn't go there, he said it's an existential threat to the United States and we will destroy it – because it's a threat to us, not because it's a threat to the Middle East or someone else" Flanagan said.

    "It's that tone in the speech that's very Reaganesque, that grasps Americans in a way that we haven't been talked to in a long time and it's being hailed by left and right here in the US as a crazy successful speech."

    World Trade Organization (WTO) logo at the entrance of the WTO headquarters in Geneva
    © Sputnik/ Ruben Sprich
    Trade War: Trump Proposes to Ignore WTO Rules That ‘Violate’ US Sovereignty
    Flanagan said that Trump's business background, which is key to understanding his political ethos, contrasts with the US government's recent policy.

    "The bottom line of negotiations is, you set out your utopian idea of what you'd like to ultimately get and then you negotiate to what you'll be willing to settle for, like any reasonable negotiator would. The American government does exactly the opposite, which is why we have a lot of twisted political speech and a lot of bad deals. Mr. Putin does the exact same thing and does it brilliantly and successfully. Mr. Trump is going to do the same sorts of things."

    Trump's business background has given him skills valuable to government, such as negotiation. A novice but talented politician, Tuesday's speech represented a step forward in his political development, Flanagan said, adding that Trump was starting to sound like a traditional US president.

    "This speech was the next step along the discussion on many important issues, and I think what separates this speech from much of that was the fact that this was the first time he sounded like a traditional president, who has been steeped in a long political process, rather than sounding like a good guy who's come in from the private sector and people find relief, pleasantness in this and that's a good thing."

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    White House: Trump's Aim to Empower Military Brass Not Reflecting Policy Shift
    Top US Foreign Policy Advisers Urge Trump to Lift Ban on Immigration From Iraq
    Trump Should Impose Sanctions on Syria - Senator
    US Senate Confirms Trump Pick Ryan Zinke as Interior Secretary
    Tags:
    speech, State of the Union speech, Donald Trump Jr, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok