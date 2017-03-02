Register
09:42 GMT +302 March 2017
Live
    Search
    House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington

    Pelosi Urges US Attorney General to Resign Over Undisclosed Russia Contacts

    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    US
    Get short URL
    319332

    US House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called on US Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign after media reports about his previously undisclosed contact with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak.

    U.S. President Donald Trump looks toward his new National Security Adviser Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster after making the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida U.S. February 20, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    New US National Security Advisor Likely to Hinder Trump’s Russia Policy
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Earlier in the day, The Washington Post newspaper reported that Sessions talked to Kislyak twice last year while he was a US Senator and part of US President Donald Trump's campaign despite denying any contacts with the Russians at his confirmation hearing in January this year.

    "Now, after lying under oath to Congress about his own communications with the Russians, the Attorney General must resign. Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign," Pelosi said in a statement.

    Pelosi also called for "an independent, bipartisan, outside commission to investigate the Trump political, personal and financial connections to the Russians."

    Sessions denied meeting any Russian officials to discuss the campaign and called the allegations "false."

    On February 13, then US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn announced his resignation after media reported, based on leaked information, that he had misled the Trump administration about the extent of his talks with Russian officials.

    While the media alleged that Flynn may have discussed US sanctions against Russia with Kislyak, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday that the two did not talk about the issue.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    New US National Security Advisor Likely to Hinder Trump’s Russia Policy
    Russia Not to Object to US Joining Moscow's Efficient Actions in Syria
    Russia Ready to Go as Far as US in Advancing Ties, Has 'High Expectations'
    Tags:
    Jeff Sessions, Nancy Pelosi, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      The dirty Dems would love that they fear Sessions more than Flynn because of his immense knowledge and capability in the streets and alleyways and the occasional sewer of Law.
      Sessions is a rare US gem who must be protected from the scum and crocodiles circling around him.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Darrell Rin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
      ivanwa88, Sessions was just doing his job when talking to ambassadors. You are right, he is a gem who must be protected. He needs to do the country he serves a favor and stand his ground on this one. This whole thing is gone too far already.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Darrell R if Trump does not protect Sessions then its an admission that he has conceded defeat and no longer wants to be involved with running the country.
      This issue will at its conclusion be as history will tell the critical crossroads for Trump and both the Republican and Democrat parties who are proving day by day that they are exactly the same thing just different people.
      Americans have now seen this subterfuge unfold before there very eyes the revolutionary wheels are now irrevocably in motion.

      Trump can stand up and protect Sessions with every thing at his disposal or sit back and watch his towers and the nation crumble before his very eyes. JMHO.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Sony World Photography Awards 2017: World's Finest Images Shortlist
    Trump Scarecrows
    Not Coming to America! Illegal Border Crossings Fall
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok