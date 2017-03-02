Pelosi Urges US Attorney General to Resign Over Undisclosed Russia Contacts

"Now, after lying under oath to Congress about his own communications with the Russians, the Attorney General must resign. Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign," Pelosi said in a statement.
Pelosi also called for "an independent, bipartisan, outside commission to investigate the Trump political, personal and financial connections to the Russians."
Sessions denied meeting any Russian officials to discuss the campaign and called the allegations "false."
On February 13, then US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn announced his resignation after media reported, based on leaked information, that he had misled the Trump administration about the extent of his talks with Russian officials.
While the media alleged that Flynn may have discussed US sanctions against Russia with Kislyak, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday that the two did not talk about the issue.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The dirty Dems would love that they fear Sessions more than Flynn because of his immense knowledge and capability in the streets and alleyways and the occasional sewer of Law. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ivanwa88, Sessions was just doing his job when talking to ambassadors. You are right, he is a gem who must be protected. He needs to do the country he serves a favor and stand his ground on this one. This whole thing is gone too far already. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Darrell R if Trump does not protect Sessions then its an admission that he has conceded defeat and no longer wants to be involved with running the country.
ivanwa88
Sessions is a rare US gem who must be protected from the scum and crocodiles circling around him.
Darrell Rin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
ivanwa88
This issue will at its conclusion be as history will tell the critical crossroads for Trump and both the Republican and Democrat parties who are proving day by day that they are exactly the same thing just different people.
Americans have now seen this subterfuge unfold before there very eyes the revolutionary wheels are now irrevocably in motion.
Trump can stand up and protect Sessions with every thing at his disposal or sit back and watch his towers and the nation crumble before his very eyes. JMHO.