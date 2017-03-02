Pelosi Urges US Attorney General to Resign Over Undisclosed Russia Contacts

© REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque New US National Security Advisor Likely to Hinder Trump’s Russia Policy

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Earlier in the day, The Washington Post newspaper reported that Sessions talked to Kislyak twice last year while he was a US Senator and part of US President Donald Trump's campaign despite denying any contacts with the Russians at his confirmation hearing in January this year.

"Now, after lying under oath to Congress about his own communications with the Russians, the Attorney General must resign. Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign," Pelosi said in a statement.

Pelosi also called for "an independent, bipartisan, outside commission to investigate the Trump political, personal and financial connections to the Russians."

Sessions denied meeting any Russian officials to discuss the campaign and called the allegations "false."

On February 13, then US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn announced his resignation after media reported, based on leaked information, that he had misled the Trump administration about the extent of his talks with Russian officials.

While the media alleged that Flynn may have discussed US sanctions against Russia with Kislyak, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday that the two did not talk about the issue.

