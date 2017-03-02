Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives iin Washington, U.S., February 28, 2017

    White House: Trump's Aim to Empower Military Brass Not Reflecting Policy Shift

    © REUTERS/ Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool
    US
    Reports that US President Donald Trump wants to delegate more authority on the use of military force does not represent a policy change or an attempt to avoid responsibility for anti-terror operations gone awry, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Trump was considering delegating even more authority to allow military leaders to launch new raids against Daesh terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) without specific presidential approval. The move comes, the report claimed, after Trump failed to accept responsibility for a raid in Yemen in January that led to the death of a Navy SEAL.

    "It’s a philosophy rather than a change in policy," Spicer said when asked about Trump delegating more authority to military leaders in places like Yemen. "There is certain action that requires Presidential sign-off. The way the military works… there are certain things that have to be signed off by the President.'

    Spicer also pushed back against any suggestion that Trump was allowing generals more leeway to insulate himself from the kind criticism he received after the US Special Forces raid in Yemen that resulted in the death of a US Navy SEAL.

    US fighter jets in Syria
    © Flickr/ U.S. Department of Defense
    Almighty Commanders: Will US Generals Fight Daesh Without Trump’s Approval?
    Spicer said that Trump intends to closely follow the advice of his generals, which he characterized as a change from the way former President Barack Obama made decisions on military actions, and said of the current crop of military leaders that, "he [Trump] chose these highly qualified individuals because he believes in their expertise and their understanding of the issues."

    According to the Daily Beast report, US commanders in declared war zones have broad authority to make decisions without presidential approval but not countries like Libya, Somalia, or Yemen.

    Former Defense Intelligence Agency Officer Rick Francona told CNN on Wednesday that commanders should get presidential approval if they want to conduct missions in countries the United States does not currently have permission to operate in.

    The raid that resulted in the death of US Navy Seal William "Ryan" Owens was planned by the outgoing Obama Administration but was delayed while US Special Forces waited for a moonless night. The delay held up the raid past January 20, which required Trump to also give his assent.

    Related:

    Trump, Spain’s Prime Minister Likely to Discuss Fight Against Daesh Tuesday
    Trump Respects Putin, Says 'Getting Along' With Russia Will Help Defeat Daesh
    Trump 'Likely to Team Up With Russia, Damascus to Liberate Raqqa From Daesh'
    military, Daesh, Donald Trump, United States
      jas
      That's how it should be. Let the Pentagon take the blame for its own war mongering. Then SLASH its budget.
      cast235
      TRUMP also should be cautious. Generals and military use military ways!!! that could violate and trigger wars.
      W.House is NOT a corporate office. BUT IF they have parameters clearly set, there be no issues. And access to ask questions directly.

      Or it could spell disaster. They WILL have to learn all laws, all things concerned, PLUS the goals set. And expectations. Then they can operate freely. Withing the given rules!!

      This created MANY loses in wars. NOT ONLY with STALIN, many others too.

      You give them access to tools needed and they do what they trained for,.

      One way is to train replacements and keep them at job with them 24/7./ You never know when you seat for a nap, and will never wake up.
      Not wishing bad to no one.
      But creating reality.
      Same should be in Russia. Top commanders should have a center where they learn int laws etc, PLUS advisors on laws. Until the day when so many laws get removed slowly.
