US Air Force Pays $293 Million for Right to Operate 745,000 Oracle Tech Products

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The company will provide an unlimited license agreement for a core set of Oracle technology products including a catalog which provides price holds with discounted pricing on technology products on 745,768 Oracle licenses currently in use, the Defense Department explained.

The agreement “will allow improvement in Oracle license management, provide access to the MilCloud and other cloud service providers [and] allow use of Air Force Oracle software in the joint environment,” the announcement added.

Work on the contract will be performed at Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by February 28, 2022, the Defense Department said.

Oracle is a multinational computer tech corporation specialized in database software and technology, cloud engineered systems and enterprise software products. In 2015, it was named the second biggest software producer after Microsoft, according to PwC.