US House Intel Committee Chiefs Agree on Scope of Russia Election Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the release, Chairman Devin Nunes and Ranking Member Adam Schiff have approved the Scope of Investigation for the inquiry into the "Russian active measures campaign targeting the 2016 US election."

The release said the committee will investigate what Russian cyber activity and other active measures were directed against the United States and its allies and whether any Russian active measures included links between Russia and individuals associated with political campaigns or any other US persons.

The committee would also probe what the US government’s response to these Russian active measures was, what the US government and Congress needed to do to protect itself and its allies from future attacks and what possible leaks of classified information took place related to the US Intelligence Community, the release said.

Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.