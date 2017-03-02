Top US Foreign Policy Advisers Urge Trump to Lift Ban on Immigration From Iraq

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Trump’s National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster have placed the request citing diplomatic reasons, CNN reported.

US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has also supported the request, according to media reports.

© AP Photo/ Martinez Monsivais Trump’s New Immigration Order Excludes Iraq From Travel Freeze

Trump is expected to sign the new executive order on immigration later this week.

On February 3, a federal judge in Seattle temporarily froze the enforcement of Trump’s first immigration ban. The government filed a lawsuit, demanding to reverse the halt of the ban but was denied its request.

The initial order included a ban on persons from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States, including lawful permanent residents and those previously granted visas for business and educational purposes.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US-led coalition commander in Iraq, Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, said the Iraqis had a "level-headed" and "muted" reaction to the news of Trump’s first immigration order. He noted that they were relieved when the order was suspended.