02:07 GMT +302 March 2017
    Michigan Judge Sends Killer Drunk Driver’s Mother to Jail

    US
    A Michigan judge has sent the mother of a drunk driver responsible for a fatal crash to jail, after she would not stop laughing at the victim’s family in the courtroom during her daughter’s sentencing.

    Amanda Kosal, 25, was being sentenced on Friday for killing father-of-five Jerome Zirker, 31, and severely injuring his fiancée, Brittany Johnson, 31, during a head on collision over the summer, while Kosal was intoxicated. As the families of the victims read their impact statements, Judge Qiana Lillard had to stop them to scold relatives of Kosal who were giggling in the background.

    “Whoever can sit here at a tragic moment like this and laugh and smile when somebody has lost a family member… in the entire time that Mr. Zirker’s sister was speaking, that clown — and that’s what I am going to call him, a clown — was sitting there smiling and laughing,” Lillard said, CBS News reports. 

    Lillard then noticed that Kosal’s mother was also giggling.

    “And you can go, too,” the judge added, pointing to Kosal’s mother, Donna. “Because if you don’t know how to act, you can go to jail. So leave.”

    The judge continued her lecture, and warned Kosal’s family that they could join Amanda in jail if they did not cease.

    “This is a court of law, and these are very serious matters, I understand you all are very upset because your loved one is going to prison — but guess what? She’s going to prison for the choices that she made. These people are here grieving, saddened because a senseless act took away their loved one, and you’re sitting here acting like it’s a joke?” Lillard asked. “Not in Courtroom 502. Not today and not any other day.”

    Kosal’s mother was escorted from the courtroom and taken into custody for contempt of court.

    “Your disruptive and disrespectful behavior disrupted today’s proceedings and you, ma’am, are going to the Wayne County Jail for 93 days,” Lillard stated.

    Amanda Kosal was then sentenced to three to 15 years in prison for the deadly crash.

      marcanhalt
      At the hearing the next day, the defendant was remorseful and repentant for her actions, and the 93 day original sentence for "criminal contempt of court', was commuted to 1 day with credit for time served. The defendant's attorney told the court that his client suffered from a "panic disorder" and was on medication. She got a taste of what her daughter will experience for the next three years anyway.
