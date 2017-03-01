Vast Majority of Violent, Property Crimes Go Unsolved in US - Study

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Less than half of violent crimes and one-third of property crimes in the United States are reported to police and the majority are not resolved, a Pew Research Center study revealed on Wednesday.

"Only about half of the violent crimes and a third of the property crimes that occur in the United States each year are reported to police," the study stated. "Most of the crimes that are reported don’t result in the arrest, charging and prosecution of a suspect, according to government statistics."

According a Bureau of Justice Statistics survey of 90,000 US households, 47 percent of violent crimes and 35 percent of property crimes were reported to police in 2015, the most recent year for which data is available.

Additionally, FBI data revealed that police cleared 46 percent of violent crimes and 19 percent of property crimes that year.

Among deadly crimes, 62 percent of murders and non-negligent homicides were solved in 2015, compared to 90 percent clearance rate in 1965, Pew said.