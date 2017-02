WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed was awarded a modification to a previous contract to exercise fiscal 2016 options for Hellfire II missile production requirements, according to the statement.

The Hellfire II missile is designed to destroy armored vehicles, tanks and and people. It is carried aboard US Army Apache attack helicopters and Predator drones.

The Navy and Marine Corps also field the weapon.

Work will be performed in the US states of Florida, Alabama and Texas, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2020.