US Firm Wins Contract to Produce Airborne Laser Mine Detection System

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Northrop Grumman has been awarded an $18 contract to manufacture the Airborne Laser Mine Detection System (ALMDS) for the US Navy, the Department of Defense said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Aerospace Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is being awarded a $17,848,867 modification to a previously awarded contract to exercise options for the Airborne Laser Mine Detection System (ALMDS)," the release explained. "ALMDS detects, classifies and localizes near-surface, moored, sea mines and is integrated with the Navy's MH-60S helicopter to provide rapid wide-area reconnaissance and assessment of mine threats."

The Navy's MH-60 anti-submarine helicopter with its ALMDS operates in littoral zones near shorelines, narrow straits, choke points and amphibious beach head areas, the release added.

Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida, and is expected to be complete by March 2019.