Trump's New Security Advisor Unlikely to Reshape Policies - Ex-Pentagon Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The president tapped McMaster to be national security advisor last week to replace Michael Flynn who had been forced to resign in a controversy over a conversation with a Russian official before Trump’s inauguration.

“McMaster is not an original thinker with considered judgments on the subject,” Freeman, who also served as US ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said.

Freeman emphasized that McMaster did not have a past record of advocating any bold reversals in existing military, security or diplomatic policies but had always supported the prevailing consensus of the time.

McMaster “is part of US military group-think,” Freeman explained.

Freeman also advised caution to anyone expecting McMaster to support or implement Trump’s repeatedly stated goal of improving Washington’s bilateral relations with Moscow.

McMaster enjoys the strong support of arch-Republican hawk Senator John McCain and US neoconservatives, especially William Kristol and Robert Kagan, the husband of former Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs Victoria Nuland.

McMaster has also worked with neoconservative think tanks such as the Foreign Policy Initiative (FPI) and Project for a New American Century (PNAC) to promote military aggression against Russia. Kristol and Kagan are two of the four directors of FPI.