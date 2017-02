© AFP 2016/ LEON NEAL Amazon Ignore Brexit Scaremongering, Announce Thousands of New UK Jobs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier it was reported that Amazon Web Services (AWS) identified and was repairing a problem in its web storage system that experienced a blackout affecting numerous US entities.

"We are fully recovered for operations for adding new objects in S3, which was our last operation showing a high error rate. The Amazon S3 service is operating normally," the report stated on Tuesday.

Companies affected by the outage include Pinterest, Airbnb, Netflix, Buzzfeed, Spotify and some Gannett Systems, according to media reports.