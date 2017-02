© REUTERS/ Mike Stone Teenager Accused of Killing Adoptive Parents in Texas Holds Russian Citizenship

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Turner said two police officers, identified as Cortez and Munoz, were responding to reports of a break-in at a home in southwest Houston when they became engaged in a shootout with at least two suspects.

"One of the officers… his condition is not life-threatening. He does have a foot injury, but it’s not life-threatening. The other officer… his condition is critical," Tuner told reporters.

The critically-injured officer suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including one near his spine.

One of the suspects is dead and the neighborhood remains on lockdown as police search for one or two additional suspects.