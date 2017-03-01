Amazon Web Service Outage Affects Thousands of US Companies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Amazon Web Services (AWS) identified and is repairing a problem in its web storage system that experienced a blackout affecting numerous US entities, the company said via Twitter.

We continue to experience high error rates with S3 in US-East-1, which is impacting some other AWS services. — Amazon Web Services (@awscloud) 28 февраля 2017 г.

For S3, we believe we understand root cause and are working hard at repairing. Future updates across all services will be on dashboard. — Amazon Web Services (@awscloud) 28 февраля 2017 г.

​"We continue to experience high error rates with S3 in US-East-1, which is impacting some other AWS services," AWS said on Tuesday. "For S3, we believe we understand cause and are working hard at repairing."

S3 is Amazon’s largest cloud service, which companies rely on not to build their own server farms, media reported.

Apple is experiencing issues across its platform amid Amazon Web Services' (AWS) widespread outage, according to the system status page on Apple’s website.

Apple’s system status page revealed on Tuesday that its products affected by the AWS outage include App Store, Apple TV, iCloud Drive, Mac App Store, Apple Music, iCloud Web Apps among other services.

​Companies affected by the outage include Pinterest, Airbnb, Netflix, Buzzfeed, Spotify and some Gannett Systems, according to media reports.