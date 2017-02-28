At Least 10 Injured After Car Hit Mardi Gras Parade in US State of Alabama

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — At least 10 people were injured when a car rammed a crowd at a Mardi Gras parade in the US state of Alabama, the City of Gulf Shores said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We have had a traffic incident with multiple injuries during the Mardi Gras Parade," the Gulf Shores municipal government stated in a Facebook post. "Highway 59 will remain closed indefinitely until the police clear the scene."

According to media reports, local officials estimated 11 people were wounded in the incident and three remain in critical condition.

The US Department of Homeland Security is monitoring the area, the report added.