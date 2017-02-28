Republicans Help Trump Hide Taxes by Blocking Resolution Calling for Release

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Republicans in the US Congress have helped President Donald Trump avoid disclosing his tax returns by rejecting a resolution calling for their immediate disclosure, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Tuesday.

"House Republicans made themselves accomplices to hiding President Trump’s tax returns from the American people," Pelosi stated.

On Monday, the House voted 229-185 for Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s motion to delay the resolution demanding Trump release his tax returns.

Pelosi added the resolution would help US authorities investigate the Trump administration’s alleged connections with Russia.

She argued that Republicans should not be afraid of making the returns public if they contain no information on the president’s possible deals with Moscow.

On February 17, Congressman Bill Pascrell and 45 other members of the House and Senate introduced a bill demanding Trump publicly disclose any foreign assets, income and liabilities before beginning trade negotiations.