Vice President Pence Swears in Wilbur Ross as US Commerce Secretary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Vice President Mike Pence swore in Wilbur Ross as the US Department of Commerce Secretary and praised his leadership and outlook on the US economy on Tuesday.

The US Senate confirmed Ross’ nomination in a 72-27 vote on Monday night.

"Given your decades of experience, your record of leadership, your integrity and your commitment to protecting America’s economic future, President Trump and I have full confidence that you will succeed and when you succeed as Secretary of Commerce, you will help America succeed to a more prosperous future," Pence said during the ceremony.

During a Senate confirmation hearing in January, Ross said the Trump administration would focus on ending trade practices by China and other partners that are unfair to the United States.

In particular, Ross criticized Chinese steel producers who put their product on the market at dumping prices.

Ross pledged to push US partners to practice fair trade in a more balanced manner and has stated that nations that do not comply with existing trade rules should be punished.