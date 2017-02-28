Register
19:47 GMT +328 February 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (R) swears in Wilbur Ross as Secretary of Commerce as his wife Hilary watches, in Washington, DC, U.S. February 28, 2017

    Vice President Pence Swears in Wilbur Ross as US Commerce Secretary

    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US
    Get short URL
    23910

    US Vice President Mike Pence, who was confirmed by the US Senate as the head of the US Department of Commerce Secretary, swore in Wilbur Ross.

    Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Congress Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer
    Pence: Trump Adviser Flynn's Resignation 'Proper' Decision
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Vice President Mike Pence swore in Wilbur Ross as the US Department of Commerce Secretary and praised his leadership and outlook on the US economy on Tuesday.

    The US Senate confirmed Ross’ nomination in a 72-27 vote on Monday night.

    "Given your decades of experience, your record of leadership, your integrity and your commitment to protecting America’s economic future, President Trump and I have full confidence that you will succeed and when you succeed as Secretary of Commerce, you will help America succeed to a more prosperous future," Pence said during the ceremony.

    Senator Jeff Sessions, R-AL, speaks at a rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Ambridge Area Senior High School on October 10, 2016 in Ambridge, Pennsylvania
    © AFP 2016/ MANDEL NGAN
    Vice President Pence Swears-In 'Man of Principle' Sessions as US Attorney General
    During a Senate confirmation hearing in January, Ross said the Trump administration would focus on ending trade practices by China and other partners that are unfair to the United States.

    In particular, Ross criticized Chinese steel producers who put their product on the market at dumping prices.

    Ross pledged to push US partners to practice fair trade in a more balanced manner and has stated that nations that do not comply with existing trade rules should be punished.

    Related:

    Pence to Travel to St. Louis Wednesday for Talk With US Workers
    Trump Expects NATO Allies to Boost Defense Spending by End of 2017 - Pence
    Pence to Convey Message of Global Safety, Security in Europe Trip
    VP Mike Pence Makes History, Uses Tie-Breaking Vote To Approve Betsy Devos
    Tags:
    US Department of Commerce, Mike Pence, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      I am ever mindful that the test of great leadership;, is those kinds of leaders they surround themselves with. Where were Obama's leaders?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro’s 2017 Carnival
    Everybody Dance Now! Rio de Janeiro's 2017 Carnival
    Never Enough
    Never Enough
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok