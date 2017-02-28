Vice President Pence Swears in Wilbur Ross as US Commerce Secretary

The US Senate confirmed Ross’ nomination in a 72-27 vote on Monday night.
"Given your decades of experience, your record of leadership, your integrity and your commitment to protecting America’s economic future, President Trump and I have full confidence that you will succeed and when you succeed as Secretary of Commerce, you will help America succeed to a more prosperous future," Pence said during the ceremony.
In particular, Ross criticized Chinese steel producers who put their product on the market at dumping prices.
Ross pledged to push US partners to practice fair trade in a more balanced manner and has stated that nations that do not comply with existing trade rules should be punished.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I am ever mindful that the test of great leadership;, is those kinds of leaders they surround themselves with. Where were Obama's leaders?
marcanhalt