Q. E. D.: US House Finds 'No Evidence' of Trump Campaign Contacts With Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US House of Representatives investigations have yet to find any indication of regular contacts between Russia and members of President Donald Trump’s election campaign, Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have seen no evidence so far based upon the investigations that have been conducted," Ryan stated at a press conference.

© AP Photo/ Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA Insinuations About Flynn-Kislyak Talks Became Part of Info War in US - Moscow

Ryan said House Republicans have been investigating Russia for "quite a while" and the House Intelligence Committee is currently conducting a bipartisan probe of reports that the Trump campaign held regular consultations with Russia prior to the November 8 election.

The Trump administration has strongly denied US media reports that campaign officials had regular contact with Russian intelligence officials.

Russian officials have called the US allegations absurd and maintained that Moscow had no role in the 2016 election and has no desire to interfere in the US political system.