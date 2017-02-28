Q. E. D.: US House Finds 'No Evidence' of Trump Campaign Contacts With Russia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US House of Representatives investigations have yet to find any indication of regular contacts between Russia and members of President Donald Trump’s election campaign, Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters on Tuesday.
"We have seen no evidence so far based upon the investigations that have been conducted," Ryan stated at a press conference.
The Trump administration has strongly denied US media reports that campaign officials had regular contact with Russian intelligence officials.
Russian officials have called the US allegations absurd and maintained that Moscow had no role in the 2016 election and has no desire to interfere in the US political system.
