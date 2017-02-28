US to Launch Spy Satellite Atop Atlas V Rocket on Wednesday

© AP Photo/ John Raoux NASA Launches Atlas V Rocket With Revolutionary Weather Satellite Into Space

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The satellite will be the fifth NRO payload launched by a Atlas V.

"We are postured for another successful Atlas launch," US Air Force 30th Space Wing Commander Colonel Christopher Moss said in the release on Monday. "These missions are critical, and our team is excited to be a part of something that will have a global impact."

Details of the payload are classified but the NRO is the military agency responsible for US spy satellites.

The United States has used the Atlas two-stage rocket for more than four decades. The first stage of the latest model, the Atlas V, is powered by a Russian-made RD 180 engine.