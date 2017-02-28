Pentagon Pours $120 Million Into Modernization of US Navy's Destroyers, Cruisers

© Flickr/ Carlos Menendez San Juan US Navy Aims to Upgrade Wing Structure of F-18s to Advance Jets' Service Life

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, Continental Maritime of San Diego and General Dynamics, as well as National Steel and Shipbuilding Company of San Diego were awarded a combined $120.4 million in contracts, according to the Monday statement.

The companies will carry out complex, emergent and continuous maintenance, repair and modernization work on surface combatants (destroyers and cruisers) home-ported in San Diego, California, the Defense Department explained.

Work on the contracts is expected to be completed by March 2018, the announcement added.