WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Precision Guidance Kit (PGK) makes the stockpile of 'dumb' artillery ammunition more effective by inserting a GPS guidance and navigation set that fits into an existing 155 mm projectile.

"Orbital Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, Plymouth, Minnesota, was awarded a $69,540,852 for the procurement of 8,001 M1156 precision guidance kits for the Army and Marine Corps," the release stated on Monday.

PGK enabled munitions have a circular error probable of less than 50 meters.

Work will be performed in the US state of Minnesota and has an estimated completion date of Jan. 20, 2020.