Pentagon Pays $679 Million for Production of Electronic Warfare Aircraft

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Boeing has been awarded a $679 million contract for the procurement of EA-18G electronic warfare aircraft and F/A-18E combat aircraft, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded a $678,679,386 fixed-price, incentive-firm target contract for the procurement of seven Lot 40 EA-18G aircraft and associated airborne electronic attack kits and five F/A-18E aircraft," the release stated on Monday.

The Boeing EA-18G Growler is a version of its F/A 18 Super Hornet.

The Growler targets enemy ground based air defenses and jams command and control systems. It also has air-to-ground and air-to-air self-defense capability.

The F/A-18 Super Hornet is a twin-engine, supersonic, all weather multi-role fighter jet that is capable of landing and taking off from an aircraft carrier.

Production of the Growler will be performed in the US states of California, Missouri, New York, Texas, Arizona, Ohio and Minnesota. Canada will also receive a small portion of the work.

The expected completion date is February 2019.