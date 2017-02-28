Radar Having First Ever Single-Ship Geolocation Capability Unveiled in US

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Geolocation capabilities offer aircrews more options, allowing pilots to decide whether to maneuver to avoid a threat or to attack, the release explained. Previously, aircrews could only approximate the direction of the threat signals.

"Adding single-ship geolocation capability to a radar warning receiver transforms the way pilots execute their missions," Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems Program Manager Paul Overstreet stated in the release. "The ALR-69A [Radar] can now assist with targeting solutions while continuing to identify threats in dense signal environments."

The ALR-69A system provides pilots with 360-degree coverage with four independent radar receivers, each covering one quadrant of the aircraft, the release noted.