WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The contract will also allow installation of the "Gray Star" radar on a second US Navy ship Invincible, an ocean surveillance vessel.

© Flickr/ Carlos Menendez San Juan Raytheon Wins $101 Million Contract to Repair F-18 Jet Radar Receivers

"We will keep Cobra King and Gray Star available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, no matter where they are in the world," Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services Vice President Todd Probert stated in the release.

The Cobra King mobile radar system is designed to detect missile and space launches, while the Gray Star radar identifies enemy targets and launches countermeasures, such as interceptor missiles, according to reports by US defense media.

Both systems support the US Air Force, the release explained.