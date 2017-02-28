US House Intel Panel Has No Evidence on Trump Team's Ties With Russia - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Schiff stated that while the committee is continuing its investigation into Trump advisers' communications with Russian officials, US lawmakers should not be prejudging where the facts would lead.

"We have not obtained any of the evidence yet. It is premature for us to be saying we have reached any conclusion about the issue of [Trump campaign] collusion [with Russia]," Schiff stated.

© AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais No Evidence of Trump Team's Ties With Russia - US House Intel Committee Chair

The congressman pointed out that the investigation is still on its "infancy" phase.

The committee is currently looking at the US intelligence community report that alleges the hacking and dumping of documents during the November 8 election among other things, Schiff noted.

Several US Senate committees are conducting separate probes into Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 vote, a charge Moscow has denied. Lawmakers from both parties have called for an independent investigation into the election.