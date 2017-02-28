US Taxpayers Paid $10,000 Per Flight for 557 Congressional Trips in 2016

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The $10,000-ticket flights accounted for 40 percent of lawmakers’ publicly-reported trips, which Congressional records estimated cost $14.7 million in fiscal year 2016, USA Today reported on Monday.

Treasury Department reports contradicted Congressional reporting and estimated the travel costs at around $20 million.

Congressional travel costs jumped to an estimated $15 million in 2016 from less than $11 million in 2011 in part because House and Senate committee chairs wanted to spend more time in the field.

Travel costs for one committee, the House Intelligence Committee, increased from $1.1 million to $1.9 million after Congressman Devin Nunes became chairman in 2015, according to the reports.

Us lawmakers do not pay for their own overseas trips, which are funded by the Treasury Department.