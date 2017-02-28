US Taxpayers Paid $10,000 Per Flight for 557 Congressional Trips in 2016

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The $10,000-ticket flights accounted for 40 percent of lawmakers’ publicly-reported trips, which Congressional records estimated cost $14.7 million in fiscal year 2016, USA Today reported on Monday.
Treasury Department reports contradicted Congressional reporting and estimated the travel costs at around $20 million.
Travel costs for one committee, the House Intelligence Committee, increased from $1.1 million to $1.9 million after Congressman Devin Nunes became chairman in 2015, according to the reports.
Us lawmakers do not pay for their own overseas trips, which are funded by the Treasury Department.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete disgusting. yet, they complain and point out immigration & social services as an example of wasteful spending & leaching. Americans would rather spend $10,000 per trip so these Congressmen can travel in luxury, while they complain about providing $1 a day for humanitarian causes.
American Socialist
America is doomed.