Register
03:06 GMT +328 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A Boeing 737

    US Taxpayers Paid $10,000 Per Flight for 557 Congressional Trips in 2016

    © AFP 2016/ DPA/ SEBASTIAN KAHNERT
    US
    Get short URL
    16502

    US taxpayers paid more than $10,000 per ticket for more than 557 overseas flights taken by members of the US Congress in fiscal year 2016, local media reported.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The $10,000-ticket flights accounted for 40 percent of lawmakers’ publicly-reported trips, which Congressional records estimated cost $14.7 million in fiscal year 2016, USA Today reported on Monday.

    Treasury Department reports contradicted Congressional reporting and estimated the travel costs at around $20 million.

    Geroge Soros, long an advocate of imposing more taxes on the wealthy, has himself amassed a massive fortune by delaying those very tax payments - but the bill may be about to come due.
    © AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
    At Long Last US Congressmen Turn Spotlight on Soros' Controversial Activities
    Congressional travel costs jumped to an estimated $15 million in 2016 from less than $11 million in 2011 in part because House and Senate committee chairs wanted to spend more time in the field.

    Travel costs for one committee, the House Intelligence Committee, increased from $1.1 million to $1.9 million after Congressman Devin Nunes became chairman in 2015, according to the reports.

    Us lawmakers do not pay for their own overseas trips, which are funded by the Treasury Department.

    Related:

    Peace Activist: US Congressional Study on Wiping Out Russian Leader 'Ridiculous'
    US Congressman Urges Trump to Change Manner of Talking With Foreign Leaders
    Tags:
    funding, taxpayer, Congress, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      American Socialist
      disgusting. yet, they complain and point out immigration & social services as an example of wasteful spending & leaching. Americans would rather spend $10,000 per trip so these Congressmen can travel in luxury, while they complain about providing $1 a day for humanitarian causes.

      America is doomed.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    Fifth Generation: The Most Advanced Fighter Jets of 21st Century
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    When in Doubt, Blame Russia
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok