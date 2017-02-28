Court Orders Release of Secretive California Cell-Phone Danger Docs

On Friday, a Superior Court judge ruled that the documents are public record, and therefore the public has a right to see them. He asserted that there is significant public interest in learning the risks, as well as how to counter them.
Previously, the FCC stated that there was no evidence of a “definite link between wireless devices and cancer or other illnesses.” Moskowitz believes that their statement is wrong.
“I would like this document to see the light of day because it will inform the public that there is concern within the California Department of Public Health that cell phone radiation is a risk and it will provide them with some information about how to reduce those risks,” Moskowitz told KPIX 5.
“They claim that this would lead to chaos and confusion among the public, I suspect that they were afraid of the reaction from the telecommunications industry should they publish this document. In fact, they even argued that in their brief,” Moskowitz noted.
The Department of Public Health has not publicly stated whether they would appeal the ruling, or when the documents would be made public.
