00:04 GMT +328 February 2017
    Джорж Буш

    Not a War Criminal Any More? W Becomes Liberals' Unlikely New Hero

    Dmitriy Astakhov
    Cassandra Fairbanks
    6492110

    The liberal media appears to be willing to cozy up to just about anyone who shares their disdain for US President Donald Trump, even including their previous favorite nemesis, former President George W. Bush.

    The former president was even praised by the Guardian, in an editorial titled, "The Guardian view on George W Bush: a welcome return." In it, the editorial board laments that Bush "sounds a lot better out of office than in it."

    "Republicans should be talking down the threat from Islam and champion immigration reform, as Mr Bush once did. In reminding us of that, the 43rd US president should be applauded," the outlet's editorial board wrote.

    Appearing on the Today Show on Monday, Bush offered criticism of the current President, despite Trump’s soaring approval rate within his own party.

    Guantanamo Bay detention camp
    Shane T. McCoy
    CIA Yet to Hold Anyone Criminally Accountable for Torture Program
    When asked about Trump’s war with what the administration deems “fake news,” or “opposition party,” Bush defended the media.

    “I consider the media to be indispensable to democracy … We need an independent media to hold people like me to account,” Bush remarked. “Power can be very addictive, and it can be corrosive.”

    Bush suggested that Trump’s battle with the media could undermine work to censure regimes that do not support press freedom.

    “It’s kind of hard to tell others to have an independent free press if we’re not willing to have one ourselves,” Bush added.

    The last Republican to occupy the White House prior to the current administration expressed his disapproval with Trump’s executive order on immigration, claiming that it is based on religion.

    “I am for an immigration policy that is welcoming and upholds the law,” Bush said, adding that focusing on Muslim-majority nations undermines “the bedrock of our freedom  —  a bedrock of our freedom is the right to worship freely.”

    Former President George W. Bush
    © AP Photo/ Pat Sullivan
    Trump Says George W. Bush Not Voting For Him 'Sad'
    The White House has maintained that the seven nations impacted by the executive orders are not chosen by religion, but rather being labeled by the Obama administration as “areas of concern,” due to increased terrorist activity.

    Bush stated that “we all need answers,” when asked if he believes Trump has ties to Russia. The former President stopped short of calling for a special prosecutor to investigate, saying that he is not a lawyer, and therefore is not sure of “the right avenue to take."

    The 43rd President has long been loathed by Democrats for his disastrous Iraq War, the torture program, failing to hunt down Osama bin Laden, a recession, the Patriot Act, and a weak response to Hurricane Katrina, among other issues. Apparently all it takes for the liberal media to forget these actions, however, is a little criticism for the current President.

    “I see we’re back on the george bush is a hero storyline,” Gideon Resnick of the Daily Beast tweeted.

    “2005: Bush the war monger let a city full of blacks drown for fun and profit,” according to a tweet from @GamerAnalogy. “2017: Bush is a principled republican!”

    It is extremely unusual for a former president to criticize a sitting president, especially one within their own party.

    The 43rd President’s brother, Jeb Bush, ran against Trump in the Republican primaries, and generated very little interest, despite massive campaign funding.

      Hermes
      .......George W. Bush: hero of the left.........

      I don't think left or right are very important. There is only the deep state and those that are subordinate to it. The deep state is hidden behind many layers of different covers. Sometimes they are rightwing and sometimes they are leftwing. Sometimes they are christians and sometimes they are muslims. Sometimes they are white and sometimes they are black. And there is no one that will ever be able to guess their name and neither shall that name ever be mentioned.
      avatar
      Tolerance
      He is a war criminal. Send him to The Hague Tribunal to be tried.
      francescoslossel
      Us presidents, are a family apart...
      Tolerance,
      Do you think the Hague tribunal will convict him.
      I always had the idea that the Hague tribunal was supposed to convict his victims.
      I don't think the Hague tribunal will even accept him as a viable suspect.
      I'm affraid you have to come up with some other tribunal to get the likes of Bush convicted. Obama was worse and they gave him the nobel peace prize.
      One ass***e standing with other ass***e's doesn't mean much ! The barely human warmonger should be on death row for crimes against humanity...torture, mass murder treason, sedition, bribery, lying to congress the list is almost as long as Killery and the Clinton Cartel!!!
      W was the ultimate embodiment of a gelded messiah until Obama.
