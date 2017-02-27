Register
    Children play at a newly built section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Sunland Park, U.S. opposite the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 18, 2016

    Trump Budget Plan to Include Spending for US-Mexico Border Wall

    © REUTERS/ Jose Luis Gonzalez
    US
    US President Donald Trump’s budget proposal will allocate funds for building a wall on the US border with Mexico, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told reporters on Monday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On January 25, Trump signed an executive order that initiated the process of building the wall on the US southern border with Mexico.

    "We do expect to include some money in a future supplemental for 2017 for the wall and a 2018 budget will also contain some longer-term numbers for that," Mulvaney stated at the White House press briefing.

    The most recent estimates peg it at $21.6 billion, almost twice the $12-billion price tag Trump claimed during his campaign.

    Multiple layers of steel walls, fences, razor wire and other barricades are viewed from the United States side of the of the US-Mexico border on January 26, 2017 in San Ysidro, California
    © AFP 2016/ DAVID MCNEW
    US-Mexico Border Wall Construction 'Way Ahead of Schedule' - Trump
    The wall, which would take at least three years to build, would be built in three phases, to cover some 1,250 miles (2,000 km) of the border, according to an internal report expected to be presented to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary John Keller. This will join the 654 miles of wall previously fortified by President George W. Bush, and will cover nearly the entire 2,000 mile border.

    During his 2016 presidential campaign and after winning the election, Trump has repeatedly claimed that the Mexican government would be responsible for paying for the wall construction.

