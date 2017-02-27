Register
    Oscar statue

    Oscar’s ‘In Memoriam’ Features Still-Living Designer

    © REUTERS/ Phil McCarten
    US
    The Academy Awards did not just flub their highest award on Sunday evening, they also managed to kill off a prominent costume designer.

    During the “In Memoriam” segment of the annual show, in which those in the industry who have died during the previous year are mentioned, the Academy Awards included a tribute to costume designer and four-time Oscar nominee Janet Patterson. Unfortunately, the photo they used to depict Patterson was of Australian costume and production designer Jan Chapman, who is very much alive.

    Chapman and Patterson worked together on the 1993 film “The Piano,” and both received Oscar nominations for their work on that picture. The Oscars are not the first to mix up the two women, as Chapman’s photo has been mislabeled as Patterson in several photo databases.

    “I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson. I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered,” Chapman said, in a statement to Variety Magazine. “Janet was a great beauty and four-time Oscar nominee and it is very disappointing that the error was not picked up. I am alive and well and an active producer.”

    89th Academy Awards - Oscars Awards Show - Hollywood, California, U.S. - 26/02/17 - Writer and Director Barry Jenkins of Moonlight holds up the Best Picture Oscar in front of host Jimmy Kimmel (rear) as he stands with Producer Adele Romanski (R).
    © REUTERS/ Lucy Nicholson
    #RussiansDidIt? Oscars Best Picture Fiasco Triggers Twitter Storm of Jokes and Mockery
    The two women were longtime friends, with Chapman co-authoring an obituary for Patterson following her death last year due to complications from breast cancer.

    “Janet had a genius for understanding story, character and her director,” the obituary stated. 'Most importantly she was a visionary.”

    The Academy Awards are also receiving criticism for the omission of comic Garry Shandling from the memorial portion. Above and beyond his other numerous show-business credits, he provided voiceover for the porcupine in the Jungle Book, which won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects during Sunday night's show. 

