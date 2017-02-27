Pentagon Conducting Three Probes Into First Raid Approved by Trump

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Owens' father William said he wanted a more in-depth investigation into his son's mission.

"There already are multiple investigations going on about this. There is a 15-6 [death investigation] being done by the chain of command, there is an aircraft mishap investigation being done by the chain of command. There is a civilian casualty assessment being done through CENTCOM. These are all still in progress," Davis told reporters.

On January 29, President Donald Trump’s administration ordered its first military raid against the al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula terror group in Yemen.

During the operation, US special operations forces killed 14 militants. The raid reportedly resulted in deaths of over a dozen civilians. They US military also experienced an aircraft crash-landing.

The White House has officially called the raid a "successful operation."