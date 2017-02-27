Register
    Former Trump Adviser Flynn's Talks With Russian Ambassador 'Big Favor' to US

    Former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's phone conversation with Russian ambassador could help the administration of President Donald Trump to avoid unnecessary tensions with the Kremlin over sanctions against diplomats, the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes told reporters on Monday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Flynn announced his decision to leave his post on February 13 after media reported based on leaked information that he had misled the Trump administration about the extent of his talks with the Russian ambassador.

    The ex-national security adviser did not concede any wrongdoing in the resignation letter, saying that he inadvertently briefed Vice President Mike Pence and others with incomplete information regarding the communications.

    "If what General Flynn did was just trying to keep lines of communication open, and to make sure the Russians will not overreact and maybe have some reciprocal attacks on our diplomats and embassies around the world, that did us a big favor and we should be thanking him, not going after him," Nunes stated.

    When holding discussions about sanctions with the Russian official, Flynn acted in line with his responsibilities as officials of previous administrations did in the past, Nunes added.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (from L), joined by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, Communications Director Sean Spicer and senior advisor Steve Bannon, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst
    Nothing Wrong in Flynn's Contacts With Russian Envoy - White House Chief of Staff
    The lawmaker pointed out that former President Barack Obama also tried to establish working relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but these attempts turned out not to be successful after all.

    On December 30, then-US President Barack Obama announced new sanctions against several Russian organizations, including the FSB, and individuals in retaliation for Moscow’s alleged hacking into US political institutions. Washington is expelling 35 Russian diplomats on spying charges and is closing down two Russian-owned compounds in the US.

    Russian officials have repeatedly denied the US allegations of election interference, characterizing them as absurd and laughable nonsense. Moreover, they have said such allegations are intended to deflect US public attention from revelations of corruption and other pressing domestic concerns.

      Darrell R
      All this Russophobia in Washington just shows how opposed the establishment is to any warming of relations with Russia. The only way for the US to have a better relationship with Russia would be to stop the policies that oppose them. Not likely to happen.

      It would be very risky business dealing with them.
      ["If what General Flynn did was just trying to keep lines of communication open, and to make sure the Russians will not overreact and maybe have some reciprocal attacks on our diplomats and embassies around the world, that did us a big favor and we should be thanking him, not going after him," Nunes stated.]

      Right! So, why is he being demonized in the media and falsely accused of stuff;
      instead of being thanked for helping to smooth over US-Russian relations?

      Shouldn't they instead prosecute those who contributed the leaked information
      that led to his resignation, and then declare that whole incident invalid, publicly;
      and then bring General Michael Flynn back into the Trump Administration?'
      RF do not waste yur time ,,, this idiot agreed with Banderistan that the Crimea solution was for RF to Rent what is already their's !!
      That happened after Flynn was forced to resign; and it came from another source in his absence.
