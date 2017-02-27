Bomb Threats Made Against Jewish Centers in Delaware, Other US States

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The center previously received bomb threats on January 9 and 18.

"We are responding to a bomb threat at the [Siegel] Jewish Community Center on Garden of Eden [Road]. Please avoid the area," the department said on its official Twitter account.

Earlier Monday, the Tarrytown police and Westchester County bomb squad in New York responded to a reported bomb threat at a local Jewish community center.

Bomb threats against Jewish community centers were also reported Monday in the states of Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Monday’s threats are the fifth wave targeting Jewish centers and schools. Previous threats on January 9, 10, 18 and 31 forced the closure of dozens of centers in the United States and a Canadian province.