George W. Bush Criticizes Trump Administration's Crackdown on Media

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Bush was asked about the press in light of Trump's recent characterization of the media as "enemies of the American people."

"It’s kind of hard to tell others to have an independent free press when we’re not willing to have one ourselves," Bush said on NBC's Today Show. "Power can be very addictive and it can be corrosive, and it’s important for the media to call to account people who abuse their power."

Bush also noted the media is "indispensable to democracy."

The rift between Trump and a number of media outlets has grown since his coming into office in January. Trump has slammed numerous news organizations, including CNN and The New York Times for running fake news stories.