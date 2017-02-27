Register
    Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery

    Bomb Threats and Vandals: Business as Usual, or Rise of Anti-Semitism in the US?

    US
    Another Jewish cemetery has been vandalized in the US, where a streak of crimes against cemeteries and bomb threats at Jewish community centers shows no sign of ending.

    The latest incident occurred at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery Philadelphia, where dozens of headstones were found overturned or otherwise damaged February 26. The damage is widespread and may be found to affect 100 graves or more, the local ABC station reported. Philadelphia police have confirmed that the damage was deliberate vandalism.

    The damage was spotted by a man visiting his father's grave in the cemetery.

    "It's just very disheartening that such a thing would take place," Aaron Mallin told 6ABC. "I'm hoping it was maybe just some drunk kids. But the fact that there's so many it leads one to think it could have been targeted."

    People around the country have the same question: is it just drunk kids, or something worse? Last week, nearly 200 graves were damaged at the 124-year-old Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery near St. Louis, Missouri.

    "You hope it's not a resurgence of something, of anti-Semitism, but I don't know," Herschel Price, 87, who lives in the state, told the New York Times.

    Vice President Mike Pence dropped by the cemetery February 24, where he addressed the roughly 1,000 volunteers who had shown up to help with the cleanup.

    "There is no place in America for hatred or acts of prejudice or violence or anti-Semitism," Pence said, according to USA Today. "I must tell you, the people of Missouri are inspiring the nation by your love and care for this place, the Jewish community, and I want to thank you for that inspiration."

    That act of vandalism has generated light as well as darkness: A Muslim-American group helped raise more than $130,000 — and more than $113,000 in a single day — to repair the cemetery. The donation page was started by Linda Sarsour and Tarek El-Messidi, who also founded CelebrateMercy, a nonprofit that teaches about Islam.

    "We just want to send a message that whatever haters and extremists try to destroy, we will rebuild," El-Messidi, 36, told Time Magazine. "Seeing this happen was just disgusting. It shows that when you put all the politics aside, we share humanity together. We want everyone to live in peace and we want everyone to rest in peace."

    It's not only cemeteries that have been targeted. More than 50 Jewish community centers have received bomb threats since the start of the year, according to the JCC Association of North America, some of them more than once. Eleven threats were made on a single day, February 20. A neo-Nazi rally was announced, but not held, in a small town in Montana.  

    Though no one has been injured in any of the cemetery attacks or the dozens of bomb threats made to community centers, the sheer volume of incidents is unsettling. And connections can't help but be drawn to the new administration, which has among its key figures several individuals who have been accused of anti-Semitism and bigotry more than once in their careers. (Also among them is Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and close adviser, and an Orthodox Jew.) The Ku Klux Klan essentially endorsed now-President Donald Trump in its official newspaper, as did noted bigots like former Klan leader — and former Louisiana state representative — David Duke, not to mention the new faces of the alt-right, who like to joke around by making Hitler salutes. 

    "We've never had this level of anti-Semitism — from different places on the ground, on your phone, literally over the phone — come at a time when hate groups and white supremacists, in particular, felt they had a champion in the highest office," Oren Segal, director of the Anti-Defamation League's Center on Extremism, told the New York Times.

    US President Donald Trump was slow at first to condemn the series of attacks, but last week addressed the issue, saying, ""The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible, and are painful, and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil."

    Some voices point out that there's not much evidence for a Trump-triggered wave of anti-Semitism, but rather for a steady and perhaps growing trickle that had been ignored. "As bad as 2017 has been for anti-Semitic incidents, 2016 wasn't great, either," an opinion piece in the February 19 Chicago Tribune notes. "Nor was 2015, when the Anti-Defamation League reported 90 anti-Semitic incidents on campuses, twice as many as the year before — a slow drip that has continued into this school year."

    With much more noise than action to the recent string of false alarms and property damage, it's hard to say, yet, how serious a cultural problem they indicate, especially as a study published by the Pew Research Center in the middle of them month found that Jews elicit the "warmest" feelings of any religious group among Americans — and that those feelings are warmer than they were two years ago. (Muslims, perhaps not surprisingly, got the coolest response.)

    Still, clearly some hateful people are feeling emboldened. What they really want and how far they'll go remains to be seen. 

      double bonus
      This looks more like leftists trying to make Trump look bad.
      It is too well organized.
      jas
      "There is no place in America for hatred or acts of prejudice or violence or anti-Semitism," Pence said, according to USA Today. "I must tell you, the people of Missouri are inspiring the nation by your love and care for this place, the Jewish community, and I want to thank you for that inspiration."
      --
      So one has to bow, scrape and worship to Jews to be considered acceptable. I am indifferent, but that doesn't seem to be one of the choices.
      Possibly a combination of far right fascists and far right 'moderate political Islamists,' such as Hamas/Hizbollah/Muslim Brotherhood/Islamic State sympathizers. Nazis regard Jews as racially impure, and Islamists/Jihadists regard Jews as 'People of the Book' (Ahl-al-Kitab, forgers of scripture) and thus ripe for slaughter. Ugly times.
    • Reply
      Well, obviously. The deplorables in the US, as much as in Argentina which was the second largest jewish community after New York, that is in Buenos Aires itself, prior to the establishment of Israel when it went third, understands what it is all about. Rather simple. Everybody in Argentina knows that the President of the country since decades ago has been appointed by the Jews in Buenos Aires. Or, Washington, DC., for that matter.

      President Trump is a loose cannon. The jews will never ever tolerate that. So, either President Trump talks (TALKS) to President Putin, or he does not and then he is done. His choice. The deplorables always win, always. Even if the Plan A is to replace him, President Trump, with President Mattis. It will not work; the deplorables always win.
      Who cares why are jews made to be eternal victims when they control all the banks, media and governments of the west!
      The mid-1990's were far, far worse both in terms of number of incidents, violence associated with them, body count and sheer numbers of formally overt anti-Jewish groups.

      I tend to agree with Double Bonus, thaty much of this is not far-right but rather Demrat agitprop. The difference between the mid-1990's and now is that there is also a black racilist dimension as BLM and the New Black Panthers are very open about their intentions and political alignment vis-a-vis the Jews.

      I do nto know why these incidents which are clearly only directed at Jews whatever their motivation are called anti-Semitic incidents as they do not involve the other Semites which are of course the Arabs. Sowing confusion does not solve problems.

      If it reaches a level which constitutes a true existential threat the Jewish community is perfectly capable of defending themselves at whatever level the non-Jewish community wants to take it. Like Mother Russia, they cannot afford to lose as to lose means total extinction.

      What is going on now is poopy-pants fairy playtime compared to the 1980's and 1990's. Spraypaint, crank calls and pushing over cemetery markers never stopped, ever. The press has done a wonderful job of shoveling the truth of the violence under the ground with their digital bulldozers.
      POPE CLEMENT VIII: “All the world suffers from the usury of the Jews, their monopolies and deceit. They have brought many unfortunate people into a state of poverty."
      gentile awakening,

      In addition, does anyone really believe that President Trump will be allowed by the deplorables in the US to give all US lands to the Jewish Queen? www.whatdoesitmean.com/index2247.htm

      Because that would be it for him, just in case President Trump is unaware, one never knows:

      www.whoownstheworld.com/about-the-book/largest-landowner
      en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kevin_Cahill_(author)
      oerudfgdpdf.files.wordpress.com/2017/02/b00333ncug-who-owns-world-surprising-planet-ebook.pdf
      .......That act of vandalism has generated light as well as darkness: A Muslim-American group helped raise more than $130,000 — and more than $113,000 in a single day — to repair the cemetery. The donation page was started by Linda Sarsour and Tarek El-Messidi, who also founded CelebrateMercy, a nonprofit that teaches about Islam........

      You can allways rely on them to cash in on the publicity and to seize the opportunity to show everybody how lovely islam is. And you can allways rely on sputnik to report on it.
      Is anti-Semitic and anti-Isreali policies the same thing? Until perpetrators are caught and investigated, anybody could do anything. False flag? More drugged up zombies?
