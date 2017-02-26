Number of US Nationals Disapproving of Trump's Work Drops by 6% in Five Days

According to the latest survey, 44 percent approve of Trump’s performance, and 32 percent believe that, based on Trump’s actions during his first month in the office, he is not prepared for the job.
A total of 85 percent of Republicans, 34 percent of independent voters and 9 percent of Democrats support the US president, the poll showed.
The survey was conducted on February 18-22 among 1,000 adults on the basis of telephone interviews, with the margin of error being plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Sputnik works so hard to twist the facts, it's like reading a newspaper through an ice cube when trying to find the truth. If the approval raised from 42% to 48%, that is a 12.5% increase.
jas
Who writes headlines like that? Why not say that Trump's work approval rises 6 points in 5 days?