Number of US Nationals Disapproving of Trump's Work Drops by 6% in Five Days

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In the poll published on Wednesday, the number of those disapproving of Trump was 54 percent.

According to the latest survey, 44 percent approve of Trump’s performance, and 32 percent believe that, based on Trump’s actions during his first month in the office, he is not prepared for the job.

A total of 85 percent of Republicans, 34 percent of independent voters and 9 percent of Democrats support the US president, the poll showed.

The survey was conducted on February 18-22 among 1,000 adults on the basis of telephone interviews, with the margin of error being plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.