22:16 GMT +326 February 2017
    US politics influenced by large corporations

    Influence of Large Corporations on US Politics 'Can't Be Underestimated'

    On Monday, New Zealand's high court ruled that founder of a file-sharing Megaupload website Kim Dotcom can be extradited to the US for alleged fraud and money-laundering. If convicted for piracy, Dotcom can face up to 20 years in prison.

    Kim Dotcom
    New Zealand Judge: Kim Dotcom Can Livestream Extradition Trial
    Although earlier a New Zealand lower court ruled that Dotcom broke no copyright laws with his business, he still faces extradition to the United States, which was ordered by New Zealand's high court this week.

    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Chairman of the US Pirate Party Joseph Klein commented on the issue. Answering the question of why Dotcom still faces extradition although, according to the court's decision, he did nothing wrong, Klein said:

    "Well, the US has very strict copyright laws and, of course, you know, there is a lot of money behind copyright."

    In particular, the expert noted that political influence has been one of the key factors in the ongoing legal process. Essentially, a key role is being played by politically influential Hollywood studios which are pushing for Dotcom's extradition.

    "You can't underestimate the amount of influence that large corporations have on American politics," the expert stated.

    According to Klein, Dotcom's case is a kind of a test for the US legal system. It might create a precedent for similar situations in the future.

    The expert noted that the real threat is America's perception of its "unlimited ability to go and prosecute people in other countries."The expert noted that the US got used to an "excessive use of its legal force," and the main question is whether "there are any legal limitations to American sovereign authority in other countries."

    An illustration picture shows a projection of binary code on a man holding a laptop computer.
    Kim Dotcom’s Lawyer Tries to Keep BitTorrent Boss from Extradition
    Megaupload, a file-sharing and storage website, offered pirated content to approximately 50 million daily users until 2012, when its servers were shut down and its founder, German internet mogul Dotcom, was arrested in his New Zealand mansion.

    Dotcom is accused of racketeering, money-laundering and conspiracy charges. Prosecutors claim that the website was widely used to illegally download copyright-protected television shows, movies and music. They also say that copyright owners lost hundreds of millions of dollars due to Megaupload's illegal activities.

    New Zealand Court Gives Go-Ahead for Megaupload Founder's Extradition to US
    extradition, corporations, Kim Dotcom, New Zealand, United States
      2007harleydavidsonsg
      Extradition is costly and silly. Instead he should not be allowed visa and fined.
      Megaupload, a file-sharing and storage website, offered pirated content to approximately 50 million daily users until 2012, when its servers were shut down and its founder, German internet mogul Dotcom, was arrested in his New Zealand mansion.
      --
      Enough said. That is not an extreme copyright position. The man became rich by operating a platform for pirated material.

      But the real question is why big corporations are allowed to own so much, and that it does not belong to the artists?
