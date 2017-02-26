Influence of Large Corporations on US Politics 'Can't Be Underestimated'

© AP Photo/ Richard Robinson New Zealand Judge: Kim Dotcom Can Livestream Extradition Trial

Although earlier a New Zealand lower court ruled that Dotcom broke no copyright laws with his business, he still faces extradition to the United States, which was ordered by New Zealand's high court this week.

In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Chairman of the US Pirate Party Joseph Klein commented on the issue. Answering the question of why Dotcom still faces extradition although, according to the court's decision, he did nothing wrong, Klein said:

"Well, the US has very strict copyright laws and, of course, you know, there is a lot of money behind copyright."

In particular, the expert noted that political influence has been one of the key factors in the ongoing legal process. Essentially, a key role is being played by politically influential Hollywood studios which are pushing for Dotcom's extradition.

"You can't underestimate the amount of influence that large corporations have on American politics," the expert stated.

According to Klein, Dotcom's case is a kind of a test for the US legal system. It might create a precedent for similar situations in the future.

The expert noted that the real threat is America's perception of its "unlimited ability to go and prosecute people in other countries."The expert noted that the US got used to an "excessive use of its legal force," and the main question is whether "there are any legal limitations to American sovereign authority in other countries."

© REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel Kim Dotcom’s Lawyer Tries to Keep BitTorrent Boss from Extradition

Megaupload, a file-sharing and storage website, offered pirated content to approximately 50 million daily users until 2012, when its servers were shut down and its founder, German internet mogul Dotcom, was arrested in his New Zealand mansion.

Dotcom is accused of racketeering, money-laundering and conspiracy charges. Prosecutors claim that the website was widely used to illegally download copyright-protected television shows, movies and music. They also say that copyright owners lost hundreds of millions of dollars due to Megaupload's illegal activities.