US Considering Withdrawal From UN Human Rights Council

"There’s been a series of requests coming from the secretary of state's office that suggests that he is questioning the value of the US belonging to the Human Rights Council," the department’s former official familiar with the matter told Politico.
Some of the concerns are that the council has been targeting Israel, a key US ally, over its treatment of the Palestinian minority, including a perceived lenient jail term for an Israeli soldier who had killed an incapacitated Palestinian attacker. Washington has also been critical of the UN body for giving seats to China and Saudi Arabia.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Yes why not!....The US does not belong in the UN Rights Council...Actually neither does Saudi Arabia!
