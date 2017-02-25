Senior Lawmakers Disputed Claims of Trump’s Russia Ties at White House Request

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Washington Post on Friday quoted North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr and a spokesman for California Sen. Devin Nunes, who confirmed having been contacted by the White House on Russia-related news stories and their attempts to challenge them in conversations with media.

The Trump administration has been under fire for asking the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to dispute the accuracy of news reports alleging that Donald Trump’s campaign aides had contacts with Russian intelligence operatives during last year’s presidential election.

The White House reportedly admitted on Friday to having approached the FBI in relation to those stories. In its turn, the domestic security agency rejected the request, according to US officials who spoke with the CNN network, described by Trump as a "fake news" organization.