Register
06:50 GMT +325 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) speaks during a press conference about Islamophobia at the National Press Club May 24, 2016 in Washington, DC.

    DNC Chairman Race: Bernie Vs Hillary Deja Vu

    © AFP 2016/ Brendan Smialowski
    US
    Get short URL
    0 108 0 0

    Reeling from a demoralizing defeat in the 2016 US presidential election, the Democratic National Committee convenes this weekend to determine who will take over Democratic leadership.

    Democratic US presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is shown on TV monitors in the media filing room on the campus of University of Nevada, Las Vegas, during the last 2016 US presidential debate in Las Vegas, US., October 19, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Jim Urquhart
    DNC Accuses Trump of Using Voter Fraud Claims to Distract From Alleged Russian Hacking
    Anoa Changa, editor-at-large with the Progressive Army, and host of the weekly radio show The Way With Anoa, told Radio Sputnik's Brian Becker that the approaching battle between frontrunners Tom Perez and Keith Ellison is symbolic, in that it raises last year's confrontation between the progressive Bernie Sanders wing, and the Democratic establishment represented by Hillary Clinton that failed to keep Donald Trump from reaching the White House.

    Changa attributes the party's dramatic failure in November of last year to the common perception that its core policies have drifted too far to the right. Even though the Democrats present themselves as liberal and progressive on certain issues, she said, in other crucial issues the party has swung far to the right, "particularly in the competition with Republicans for corporate interest and money."

    ​"The issue is the merit in which Democratic elites leverage power to separate themselves more from actual ordinary on-the-ground people and have enshrined the influence and needs of corporate America," Changa said during the Loud & Clear broadcast.

    Hacker
    © Flickr/ Brian Klug
    Hacker Guccifer 2.0 Suspected of Cyberattacks on US Democrats Denies Links to Moscow
    As soon as progressive candidate Bernie Sanders, who called for free higher education and holding Wall Street bankers accountable for damaging the country's economy, was defeated in the primary vote, the party immediately forgot about ordinary Americans and turned to rhetoric reminiscent of the Reagan era, accusing Russia of attempts to interfere in the election process, and calling Trump a ‘puppet' of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    It is essential that the Democratic party shift direction, Changa asserted. If Democrats continue on their present course, she warned, it will mean "the death of the party."

    "There are so many protest groups that have been rising up, so many different groups organizing to get certain rights, that we've been litigating and trying to get in place for, at this point, hundreds of years. When you have this conflict, it's hard to see how the party can continue as it is," she said.

    "More of the voting population identifies as independent. It is best to start looking to what the people want and need, instead of looking to what these very select few group of the donor class is pushing for."

    However, Changa expressed doubt that the party would actually move to the left, were Keith Allison to win.

    "There is a lot of hope and optimism about what the DNC could be like under Keith Ellison. I almost feel like this is the way people were envisioning a Bernie Sanders presidency," she said. "Either way it goes, you still have the system that you have, you still have struggles in institutional barriers that exist."    

    Related:

    DNC Interim Chair Donna Brazile Teases Upcoming Changes
    Clinton Staff Advised to Make Talks on DNC Donation Secret Due to Legal Issues
    WikiLeaks Website Attacked by Hackers Following New DNC Emails Leak
    Tags:
    election, DNC, Keith Ellison, Bernie Sanders, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok