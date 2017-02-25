US Homeland Security Dept. to Start Accepting Mexico Border Wall Design Offers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "The Dept. of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) intends on issuing a solicitation in electronic format on or about March 6, 2017 for the design and build of several prototype wall structures in the vicinity of the United States border with Mexico," the notice stated on Friday.

Homeland Security and the CBP will evaluate and down select proposals in ten days after the deadline, the notice added.

The second step will require vendors to introduce proposals and estimated prices for their projects by March 24, 2017. Multiple awards will be contemplated by mid-April for this effort, the agency said.

On January 25, President Donald Trump signed an executive order putting Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly in charge of building the US-Mexico border wall.

Kelly released a memo on Tuesday ordering the CBP to begin the construction without any delay, and ordered to identify and allocate all sources of possible funding for the wall.