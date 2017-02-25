Fake News? White House Excludes Several Media Outlets From Press Briefing

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Among the outlets excluded from the gaggle with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer were The New York Times, CNN, Los Angeles Times, Hill, Politico, BuzzFeed, Daily Mail, BBC, and New York Daily News, the Hill reported.

Several other major news organizations, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, Reuters, Bloomberg and McClatchy, were allowed to attend the briefing, according to reports.

The Time magazine and multinational network the Associated Press boycotted the meeting due to the way the Trump administration managed it, the media outlet noted.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of what he called fake news during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference. The president stressed that journalists had a professional obligation to report accurately.