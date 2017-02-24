Pelosi Calls for Probe Into 'Outrageous Breach of FBI Independence' by Priebus

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Thursday, CNN reported that the White House had urged the FBI to publicly dispute recent reports that Trump campaign staff had maintained regular contact with Russian intelligence officials.

"Priebus has committed an outrageous breach of the FBI’s independence," the release stated. "The Department of Justice’s Inspector General must open a new investigation into any and all conversations Priebus and other White House officials held with the FBI on ongoing investigations."

The report claimed FBI Director James Comey refused the request for a probe because the alleged communications were part of an ongoing investigation.

Pelosi suggested that the US Congress must also establish an independent, bipartisan commission to make sure the American people get the facts from sources other than the Trump administration.

Earlier on Friday, Trump wrote on Twitter that the FBI is absolutely unable to stop national security leakers and warned the illegal release of classified information to the media can have a devastating effect on the United States.