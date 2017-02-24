US Charges Foreign Company, 11 in Florida Over Violating Sanctions on Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the court document, the dual-use goods were exported to the Syrian Arab Airlines, which is an entity blocked by the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control for transporting weapons and ammunition to Syria in conjunction with the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

"The defendants [Ali Caby, Arash Caby, and Marjan Caby] were charged by indictment for their alleged participation in a conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), and the Global Terrorism," the release stated.

Also charged in the indictment were Adib Zeno, Rizk Ali, Ammar Al Mounajed, Zhelyaz Andreev, Mihaela Nenova, Lyubka Hristova, Iskren Georgiev, Ivan Sergiev, and Syrian Arab Airlines, the release added.

The defendants have been accused of defrauding the US government, smuggling articles from the United States, submitting false or misleading export information, conspiring to commit money laundering and providing false statements, the release explained.

The United States has imposed sanctions against the Syrian government, Central Bank of Syria, senior government officials and individuals and entities supporting the country's President Bashar Assad.