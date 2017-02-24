Most Americans Want Ban on Immigrants Who Do Not Support US Constitution - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Sixty-one percent of those surveyed responded "yes," while 19 percent voiced opposition and 21 percent said they were unsure, the poll revealed.

"A proposal has been made to keep out of this country those who do not support the US Constitution or who would place violent ideologies over American law. In addition, the United States would not admit those who engage in acts of bigotry or hatred for reasons of religion, race, gender or sexual orientation," formed the preface to single survey question in the Rasmussen survey.

Participants were then asked: "Do you favor or oppose a proposal that would bar admission to the United States for these reasons?"

The language was taken from President Donald Trump’s executive order that would temporarily ban nationals from seven predominantly Muslim nations until vetting procedures to screen out potential terrorists are in place, a press release accompanying the poll noted.

Rasmussen did not identify Trump as the source of the proposal.

US courts have prohibited the Trump administration from enforcing the January order. Trump has pledged to draft and sign a revised executive order next week, which will be reworded to address concerns cited in court challenges to his earlier missive.