Trump Should Pay $4.5Mln Security Bill at Personal Residence in New York

"I will work with my colleagues in the delegation to secure federal funding to offset these costs, but I continue to believe that if Mr. Trump and his family choose to maintain two, fulltime residences then he should help pay this cost from his significant personal financial resources," Velazquez stated.
In the letter, the NYPD estimated the annual cost of protecting the New York residence at $4.5 million, or an average of $127,000-146,000 per day.
In November, Trump said his wife and son would remain in New York while Barron finishes school.
