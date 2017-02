Trump Announces Plan on Bold Action to Lift Restrictions on American Energy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier, Trump pledged to look for ways to reduce energy prices in the United States in order to boost job creation in the country. He said that it is the main reason why he signed the resolution to eliminate a costly regulation, Dodd-Frank, imposed on American energy companies.

"We’re preparing bold action to lift the restrictions on American energy, including shale oil, natural gas and beautiful clean coal," Trump stated.

On February 3, Trump signed an executive order to review the Dodd-Frank Wall Street and Consumer Protection Act, enacted after the economic crisis in 2008.