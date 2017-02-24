US State Department Issues Memo Against Leaks by Employees for Tillerson

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The memo explains how and when Tillerson had the right to protect certain information from public disclosure. In particular, the document focuses on sensitive but unclassified data that should not be shared with the general public.

"When such information is leaked… It chills the willingness of senior government officials to seek robust and candid advice, which ultimately is to the detriment of informed policymaking and the reputation of the institution from which the leak emanated," the memo, which was leaked to The Washington Post, said.

The four-page document, dated February 20, was prepared by the State Department’s acting legal adviser Richard Visek.

US President Donald Trump has recently criticized media outlets for publicizing sensitive information. He stated that leaks from the government agencies should be stopped.

On Friday, Trump claimed that the FBI was unable to quell leaks of classified information that could harm US security. The president bashed the agency stating that it "can’t even find the leakers within the FBI itself."